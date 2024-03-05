Photo Release

March 5, 2024 Private, foreign business conglomerates in Philippine education: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during Tuesday’s hearing of the Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes Subcommittee March 5, 2024, raises the possibility of foreign business conglomerates entering the Philippines to do business in the education sector. Tolentino observed that local tycoons such as Hans Sy has “engagement” with National University and Manny Pangilinan with San Beda College and Ateneo de Manila University. The senator stressed he is not just referring to sports development programs of colleges and universities but also the entire research and development hub being supported by business tycoons. Prof. Alizedney Ditucalan, chancellor of Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute, said there is a need to come up with programs that these industries would have to invest in. Tolentino also raised the possibility of foreign business conglomerates entering the Philippines such as Ford Motors or Toyota Motors investing in Mapua School of Engineering or UP School of Engineering, among others. Ditucalan, reacting to Tolentino's statement, said there are corporate laboratories in some universities in Japan, Taiwan and Singapore. (Mark Pimentel/Senate PRIB)