March 5, 2024 Addressing veto messages of PBBM: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks how the present measure, Senate Bill No. 2572, addresses several reasons of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos on why he opposed the establishment of Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport in 2022. During Tuesday’s plenary session, March 5, 2024, Pimentel interpellated Sen. Grace Poe and sought the sponsor’s explanation on how the new bill addressed President Marcos’ veto messages. The 5th and 6th salient points of the president’s veto messages are: The bill also granted blanket power to handle technical airport operation in contravention of existing aeronautical laws; the proposed economic zone is located in close proximity to the Clark Special Economic Zone which is against the government policy in creating special economic zone in strategic location. “The 6th point of the President in his veto message actually reflects or manifests his way of thinking and it is still the same President who will be now, either approving or allowing, this bill lapses into law or vetoing this bill and the 6th point questions the wisdom of the original measure,” Pimentel said. SBN 2572 or an act establishing the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport in Bulacan, will create the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport Authority. (Mark Pimentel/Senate PRIB)