March 6, 2024 Who is willing to die for this country?: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa raises this question to the 46 generals and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the Commission on Appointments' committee meeting on their appointments Wednesday, March 6, 2024. In response, the 46 officers stood up as an affirmation that they are willing to die defending the country. “Mr. Chair, with that, I whole-heartedly support the confirmation of the appointments of these generals and colonels of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Dela Rosa said. (Joseph B. Vidal / Senate Social Media Unit)