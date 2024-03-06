Photo Release

March 6, 2024 Revilla supports confirmation of 46 AFP officers: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. expresses admiration to the milestone achieved by 46 Generals, Flag and Senior Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during their confirmation Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the plenary by the bicameral Commission on Appointments. Revilla commended the AFP officers for their contributions to keeping the people and the country secure and safe. “When people see men and women like you in your decorated uniforms, your heroism and bravery are often highlighted. The climb to get there sometimes gets eclipsed by the everest of your success,” the senator said. “And so as we laud all your contributions to our nation, we likewise manifest our support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of our 46 officers present,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)