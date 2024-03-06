Photo Release

March 6, 2024 Deepening Philippines-Czech Republic cooperation: On Tuesday, 5 March 2024, His Excellency Karel Hejč, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Philippines, called on Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri. Bilateral ties between the Philippines and the Czech Republic were officially established on 5 October 1973, marking this year, 2024, the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Senate President Zubiri and Ambassador Hejč identified key areas for cooperation, particularly in defense and security, as the Philippines is interested in becoming a regional defense industry manufacturing hub in Asia. The Senate President said that there is also a need for the Philippines to further improve its cybersecurity capabilities as it serves as the country’s frontline defense in any confrontation and a pivotal element in information gathering. The Czech Ambassador assured Senate President Zubiri that assistance in this regard through sharing of best practices and exchange of information is forthcoming. Ambassador Hejč also mentioned the Czech Republic’s interest in cooperation on agriculture and food production/manufacturing, and on space exploration (Red Santos, Office of the Senate President/Office of International Relations and Protocol)