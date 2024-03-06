Photo Release

March 6, 2024 Mongolian Parliamentary delegation visits the Philippine Senate: Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri receives the Honorable Ganzorig Temuulen, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Budget of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia, and President of the Mongolia-Philippines Parliamentary Group on 5 March 2024. Chairman Temuulen and the other members of the Delegation are visiting the Philippines to study the country’s fiscal and taxation system and policies. During the call, both Senate President Zubiri and Chairman Temuulen agreed to forge stronger inter-parliamentary collaboration, expand trade and economic cooperation, and extend the duration of visa-free travel currently enjoyed by Filipinos and Mongolians. Senate President Zubiri also welcomed Mongolia’s interest in employing Filipino workers, particularly in their mining, tourism, and education sectors. (Red Santos, Office of the Senate President/ Office of International Relations and Protocol)