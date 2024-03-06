Photo Release

March 6, 2024 Zubiri gets majority support from colleagues: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri quells rumors of a change of leadership at the Upper Chamber, saying that 17 senators had signed a manifesto of support for his Senate presidency. During a press conference Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Zubiri said Sens. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr., Robinhood Padilla and Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada were the latest to sign a manifesto supporting him aside from the original 14 senators. He said he is expecting more to join them as Sens. Chiz Escudero, Alan Peter Cayetano and Pia Cayetano are out of the country. “I am deeply humbled by my colleagues’ continued trust in my leadership of the Senate. I always say that I serve at the pleasure of my colleagues and with their strong show of support I emboldened to press on as Senate President. I thank my fellow senators, everyone who has already signed the statement of support as well as those who signified their intent to sign as well,” Zubiri said. Despite the rumors, Zubiri said the Senate continued to work and passed Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) measures that are important to the Filipino people. He cited as examples Senate Bill No. 2386 or the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act which hurdled 2nd reading on Tuesday, March 5; Senate Bill No. 2352 or the Jail Integration Act, which was approved on 3rd reading Monday, March 4; and the adoption of House Concurrent Resolutions 19, 21 and 22 granting amnesty to members of the Rebolusyonaryong Partido ng Manggagawa ng Pilipinas/Revolutionary Proletariat Army/Alex Boncayao Brigade (RPMP-RPA-ABB), Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), among others. “What is important is that we don’t lose the sight and focus of helping the people get better lives. I always say I serve at the pleasure of my colleagues. If I am not effective as a leader, then I am ready to step down as long as their numbers show I am no longer effective as a leader,” Zubiri stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)