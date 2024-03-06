Photo Release

March 6, 2024 Villanueva supports ad interim appointments of 46 AFP officers: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva expresses his full support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of 46 generals, flag and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the Commission on Appointments meeting at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Villanueva said he was extremely proud and delighted to express his support for the appointments of his fellow Bulakeños, namely Maj. Gen. Ramon Zagala, Brig. Gen. Joselito T. Lupeña and Brig. Gen. Mario Jacinto, who were recipients of several medals of honor. Villanueva also showed his support for the appointment of Col. Elba Cruz of the Philippine Army (Reserve), a member of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Bulacan Chapter and Col. Roger Mercado “All of them deserve the confirmation of their appointments for their significant contributions to the military and their dedication to serving the Filipino people and again, I am so proud and so honor that my fellow Bulakeños are excelling in their chosen fields. Congratulations,” Villanueva said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)