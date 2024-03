Photo Release

March 6, 2024 Standing up for Senate Lady Defenders: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada beams with pride as the Senate Lady Defenders Team was awarded the silver medal in the first UNTV Volleyball League. Estrada co-sponsored Wednesday, March 6, 2024, Senate Resolution No. 934 commending and congratulating their remarkable silver medal win who exhibited exemplary performance and teamwork in the said competition. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)