Photo Release

March 7, 2024 Gatchalian urges ECs to find ways to lower power costs; pushes for RE use: Senator Win Gatchalian urged electric cooperatives (ECs) to find ways to lower power costs for the benefit of consumers as he pushed for the development of renewable energy (RE) in Small Power Utilities Group (SPUG) areas. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN