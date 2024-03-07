Photo Release

March 7, 2024 DENR abdicating powers in Bulacan Ecozone?: Sen. Risa Hontiveros wonders if the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) might have abdicated its powers “more than it should have” in relation to the proposed Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport bill, during the Senate plenary session Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Hontiveros pointed out that Section 5 of the said bill - which declares lands located in several parts of Bulacan province as alienable and disposable - sounds like a “very sweeping and even dangerous authority, which directly contravenes the committee report’s provision that DENR will have full jurisdiction over the ecozone.” “Shouldn’t this be subject to the regulatory determinations of the DENR and other agencies?” Hontiveros asked. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)