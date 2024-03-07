Photo Release

March 7, 2024 No revenue to be lost, a lot to be gained: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, resumes her defense of Senate Bill No. 2572 or the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone And Freeport Act on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Poe stressed that Bulacan City, even during the past, has no big industries that pay regular corporate income taxes and generate employment. She said Bulacan City where the ecozone is envisioned to be built, has been overrun by flood and rainwater. The rest of the areas, she added, are either flooded communities, idle farmlands or residential areas. “Obviously there's no revenue to be lost but a lot to be gained once investors are attracted to come to the Bulacan ecozone due to the development,” Poe said. She also said that in consultation with the Department of Finance, even Secretary Ralph Recto opined that a cost-benefit analysis cannot be done because, at the moment, there's nothing in the proposed Bulacan ecozone. “There's no costs there because there's nothing there yet,” she added. (Nelson Ortiz/Senate PRIB)