Photo Release

March 8, 2024 Dialysis Center Act: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada pushes for the passage of a law requiring all regional and provincial hospitals to set up dialysis wards or units in all national, regional, and provincial government hospitals to address the rising number of kidney disease cases in the country. Senate Bill No. 800 seeks to make dialysis treatment accessible to patients in rural areas and free of charge to indigents. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)