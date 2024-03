Photo Release

March 9, 2024 Gatchalian urges DOE, ERC to probe joint venture woes to solve power outages in CENECO areas: Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to conduct an independent investigation over the validity of a joint-venture company operating in Negros Island. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN