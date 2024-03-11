Photo Release

March 11, 2024 Exploring new avenues of cooperation: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, co-sponsoring Senate Resolution No. 946 recognizing the enduring amity and cooperation between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea Monday, March 11, 2024, says 2024 marks a significant milestone in the long-standing history of friendship and collaboration between the two nations since the establishment of bilateral relations on March 3, 1949. Legarda said that as an advocate of cultural exchange and education, Philippine Studies program was established at Busan University through the Department of Foreign Affairs. “Academic exchanges play a crucial role in fostering a deeper understanding of the Philippines and its relationship with other countries. And as we celebrate this momentous occasion this year, let us reaffirm our commitment to further deepen our diplomatic relations and explore new avenues of cooperation,” Legarda said, adding that the celebration of 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations comes at a time when the Senate two weeks ago honored the former United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, a South Korean diplomat. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)