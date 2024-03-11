Photo Release

March 11, 2024 75 years of bilateral relations: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III underscores the value of relationship between the Philippine and South Korean governments as he expresses his support to Resolution No. 946 recognizing their enduring amity and cooperation, and commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations of the two countries. During Monday’s plenary session March 11, 2024, Pimentel said the Philippines and South Korea established formal diplomatic relations on March 3, 1949, exactly 75 years ago. “The friendship has evolved from focused military cooperation to a broader partnership, encompassing political, security, socio-cultural, economic and developmental aspects,” Pimentel said. “South Korea is a valued trade investment partner of the Philippines. It ranked fourth in 2022 in terms of total bilateral trade, fourth in total approved investments, and I think last year, number one in terms of visitors to the Philippines,” he added. Last September, the Philippines marked a milestone of bilateral relations with South Korea after signing a Free Trade Agreement which will remove tariffs on approximately 94.8 percent of the Philippine products. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)