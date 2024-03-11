Photo Release

March 11, 2024 Enduring amity, cooperation: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, together with other senators, hands a copy of Senate Resolution No. 946 to South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Sang-hwa. The resolution recognizes the enduring amity and cooperation between the Republic of Korea and the Philippines, and commemorates the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. “Since diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea was established on March 3, 1949, our bilateral ties continue to grow and flourish, encompassing broad areas of cooperation, such as in political, economic, socio-cultural spheres and more specifically, defense,” Zubiri said during plenary session Monday, March 11, 2024. He said the Philippines considers the relationship with South Korea as one of the strongest and one of the most comprehensive in the Asia Pacific Region. He said the country is proud to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with the Republic of Korea. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)