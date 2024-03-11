Photo Release

March 11, 2024 Shared values, commitment to democracy, people-to-people ties: Senate Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva, during Monday’s plenary session March 11, 2024, honored South Korea for its contribution to the country’s economy, culture and education. In his co-sponsorship speech on Senate Resolution No. 946 commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea, Villanueva said South Korea is our 4th largest partner in terms of bilateral trade, valued at $15.45 billion, and 6th in terms of approved investments, valued at $90.62 million. The majority leader also took note of the current “Korean wave,” Hallyu, K-Pop music and K-dramas being embraced by young Filipinos today. He said the Philippines also forged partnerships with South Korean universities and industries. “At the core of this strong partnership between our two nations is our shared values, our enduring commitment to democracy, and our strong people-to-people ties that date back to the inauguration of South Korea and perhaps even earlier,” Villanueva added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)