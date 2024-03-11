Photo Release

March 11, 2024 Senate commends a nat’l scientist: Sen. Pia Cayetano sponsors Resolution No. 806 recognizing and commending Dr. Carmencita Padilla for receiving the order of national scientist award conferred by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. During Monday’s plenary session March 11, 2024, Cayetano expressed gratitude to Dr. Padilla for pushing the passage of Newborn Screening Act in 2004 and the Rare Diseases Act in 2016. “Dr. Padilla demonstrated compassionate leadership and dedication in pursuit of honor and excellence as the former Chancellor of the UP Manila. She pushed for innovative ways for the delivery of health sciences and medical education to our Iskolars ng Bayan and at the same time led the establishment of various medical and laboratory facilities that cater to patients of the PGH and from other hospitals in the country,” Cayetano said in her sponsorship speech. “Her contributions to public health, particularly in the fields of medical research, education, and legislation continue to inspire and uplift the lives of Filipinos all over the nation,” she added. The Senate unanimously adopted the resolution. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)