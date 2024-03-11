Photo Release

March 11, 2024 RPVARA advantages: Sen. Win Gatchalian explains the advantages of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2386 or the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act (RPVARA) after it hurdled final reading Monday, March 11, 2024. Gatchalian, sponsor of the measure, said the bill aims to provide relief to delinquent property owners who had fallen behind on their property tax payment by granting them amnesty. He said the bill also seeks to promote transparency through a Real Property Information System to ensure that everyone would have access to accurate property valuations, reducing discrepancies and confusion. “Through this proposed measure, we not only pave the way for greater efficiency and accuracy in property valuation but also extend a helping hand to our delinquent property owners and low-income local government units,” Gatchalian said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)