Photo Release

March 11, 2024 Great contribution in medical research, education and legislation: "Dr. Padilla’s contributions to public health, particularly in the fields of medical research, education, and legislation continue to inspire and uplift the lives of Filipinos all over the nation. It is our pleasure and it is our honor to support our scientists like Dr. Padilla as they help continue the growth of our research and the development of society." Sen. Pia Cayetano as she honors Dr. Carmencita as National Scientist.