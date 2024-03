Photo Release

March 11, 2024 Rare Diseases Law: "I never knew that was something called a rare disease until years later when we were talking and I said, is my son’s condition, which is called Trisomy 13, a rare disease? And Dr Padilla said yes, it’s considered a rare disease. So I didn’t even know at the time I was pushing for this bill that it’s something that I personally had experienced." Sen. Pia Cayetano shared her journey in pushing the Rare Diseases bill enacted into law.