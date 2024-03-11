Photo Release

March 11, 2024 PH-South Korea’s 75 years of friendship and cooperation: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada highlights the significant contributions of the Republic of Korea to the country beyond the cultural influence of the Korean Wave. In a speech delivered Monday, March 11, 2024, Estrada said that in the last 75 years, the South Korean government has been a major source of cash remittances, a significant defense and security partner, and a trading partner of the Philippines. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)