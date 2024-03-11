Photo Release

March 11, 2024 Commemorating PH and Republic of Korea’s diplomatic relations: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses his gratitude to the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Philippines Lee Sang-hwa (left) for South Korea’s efforts in continuously strengthening the diplomatic relations and strategic partnership with the Philippines during Monday’s plenary session, March 11, 2024. Although the initial relationship between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea was established during times of conflict and military cooperation, Estrada said it has now evolved into a more extensive and profound collaboration, spanning various fields such as agriculture, climate change, disaster risk reduction, health, innovation, and socio-cultural exchanges. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)