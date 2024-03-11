Photo Release

March 11, 2024 SoKor's support for PH police: Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa thanked South Korea for its contributions to efforts maintaining peace and order in the Philippines. During the plenary session on Monday, March 11, 2024, Dela Rosa joined the Senate in celebrating 75 years of the Philippines and South Korea's diplomatic relations, citing how the partnership has also extended between the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA), particularly in quelling threats of terrorism. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)