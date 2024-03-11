Photo Release

March 11, 2024 PH-Korea film collab proposed: Sen. Robinhood Padilla expressed his full support for the passage of Senate Resolution No. 946, which recognized the enduring amity and cooperation between the Republic of the Philippines and the Republic of Korea. Padilla said he spoke to the South Korean representatives in the Senate Gallery prior to the start of Monday’s plenary session, March 11, 2024, suggesting a movie collaboration between the two nations on the Filipinos’ participation in the Korean War. “Give us a little of your magic because the world loves the Koreans very much. Even just a small one,” Padilla said. (Joseph Vidal / Senate Social Media Unit)