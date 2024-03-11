Photo Release

March 11, 2024 Villar defends AFASA: Sen. Mark A. Villar, during the period of interpellation, defends Senate Bill No. 2560 or An Act Prohibiting Money Mules and other Fraudulent Acts involving bank accounts, e-wallets, and other financial accounts. During Monday’s plenary session March 11, 2024, Villar said the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act (AFASA) is designed to address problems of online fraud. “Social engineering schemes, these are specifically designed for instance, if you have phishing and vishing, whether you use voice or short message service, (SMS) to mislead potential victims,” Villar said. The AFASA, which aims to preserve the trust of the public in online and digital finance transactions, also boosts further the digital trade by providing not only the appropriate sanctions but also the authority and power to concerned government agencies to prevent fraud. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)