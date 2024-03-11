Photo Release

March 11, 2024 A champion of PH health care system: Sen. Sonny Angara lauded the long list of accomplishments of former University of the Philippines – Manila Chancellor Dra. Carmencita Padilla in improving the country’s health care system. During Monday’s plenary session, Angara backed the passage of Senate Resolution No. 806, which recognizes and commends Padilla for receiving the Order of National Scientist Award conferred by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. "Her expertise and insight have proven to be important in many critical initiatives," Angara said in his co-sponsorship speech, March 11, 2024. (Joseph Vidal /Senate Social Media Unit)