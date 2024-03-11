Photo Release

March 11, 2024 Estrada cites Phl, Korea notable partnership: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada in voicing his support for the adoption of Senate Resolution No. 946, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the Philippines and South Korea, emphasized the strong partnership between the two nations evolving from collaboration in labor, trade, and defense. “Though the ties between our two countries were forged amidst the background of conflict and military collaboration, today it has blossomed into a more expansive and deeper cooperation which now includes agriculture, climate change, disaster risk reduction, health, innovation, and socio-cultural exchanges,’ Estrada said Monday, March 11, 2024. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)