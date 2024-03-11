Photo Release

March 11, 2024 Tulfo dares NFA officials: come to Senate: Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Monday, March 11, 2024, condemns officials of the National Food Authority for selling its stock of rice to traders instead of selling to accredited market outlets or government agencies like the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Red Cross, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), local government units (LGUs), Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), among others. Tulfo narrated that 139 NFA officials were suspended by the Ombudsman for selling 150,000 bags of NFA rice to traders. He identified the “NFA mafia,” allegedly led by Administrator Roderico R. Bioco, acting Special Assistant Administrator Engr. John Robert Hermano, NFA Rice sales officials Alwin Uy, Charles Alingod, Max Torda and a certain Navarro. “This sale was without the approval of the NFA Council,” he said, adding that the NFA mandate is to procure palay locally and maintain the optimal level of buffer stock at all times strategically located across the country. Reading from the website, Tulfo enumerated three NFA core values: professionalism, service excellence and accountability. “That is what I want to demand from them. Show us this professionalism, service excellence and accountability,” Tulfo said. He recalled that during the House hearing, Bioco said there was no irregularity in the sale. “He said this with a straight face in the House. Well, I challenge him. Come here in the Senate and repeat that to me!” he dared. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)