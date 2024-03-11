Photo Release

March 11, 2024 Supporting OFWs: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito expresses his gratitude to the Republic of Korea for its support to the Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). The Senate adopted Monday, March 11, 2024, a resolution recognizing the amity and cooperation between the two countries, and 75 years of bilateral relations. “In the 1990s when I was still in business, we had an agency…we were the pioneer of sending our OFWs in the 90s, together with the Korean Federation of Small Businesses, and now we have thousands of workers in Korea that are well taken cared of by their government. So, we would like to thank South Korea for taking care of our OFWs. I am very happy that a lot of our workers have really improved their quality of lives,” Ejercito said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)