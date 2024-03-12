Photo Release



Villar espouses on fire prevention: In observance of Fire Prevention Month, Senator Cynthia A. Villar, together with the Bureau of Fire Protection of Las Piñas City, led the conduct of a fire safety seminar and a fire drill demonstration in Las Piñas on Saturday, March 10. The senator said they are conducting activities and training to increase the awareness and knowledge of communities and avert the occurrence of fires. The theme for this year's Fire Prevention Month is "Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Hindi ka Nag-iisa."

******

Villar, isinusulong ang pag-iwas sa sunog: Sa pagtalima sa Fire Prevention Month, pinangunahan ni Senator Cynthia A.Villar, kasama ang Las Piñas City Bureau of Fire Protection, ang fire safety seminar at fire drill demonstration sa Las Piñas noong Sabado, March 10. Sinabi ng senador na nagsasagawa sila ng mga aktibidades at pagsasanay upang paigtingin ang kamulatan at kaalaman ng mga komunidad sa pag-iwas sa sunog. Tema ng Fire Prevention Month taong ito ang "Sa Pag-iwas sa Sunog, Hindi ka Nag-iisa."