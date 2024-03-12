Photo Release

March 12, 2024 COCODA updates: Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the Congressional Oversight Committee on the Official Development Assistance (COCODA) fifth hearing Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate panel, enumerated various topics such as: 1) case study on the Metro Manila Flood Control Projects, 2) legislative proposals addressing the issues on Official Development Assistance (ODA), 3) accounting of the total foreign loan exposure of Government Financial Institutions and Government-Owned or Controlled Corporations and their compliance with the debt ceiling, 4) updates on China-related ODA loans, and 5) viability gap estimate of the South Long-Haul Project. “I saw in the list of the succeeding projects, to be funded by the China ODA, is another Philippine National Railways South Long-Haul Project Design and Build…Can you give us a preview on the steps to reach the actual groundbreaking of the project?” Gatchalian asked. In response, Asec. Jonathan Uy of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Investment Programming Group, presented updates and recommendations. Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, second district of Pampanga, was also present as chairperson of the House panel. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)