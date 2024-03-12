Photo Release

March 12, 2024 General’s character questioned: Sen. Risa Hontiveros, during the Commission on Appointment’s Committee on National Defense deliberations Tuesday, March 12, 2024 on the ad interim appointments of 10 Generals/Flag and Senior Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), questions Brig. Gen. Ranulfo Mendoza, Deputy Commander of the Special Operations Command of the AFP relating to the opposition filed by his estranged wife Tessa Luz Aura Reyes-Sevilla. The panel ruled that the meeting be held in an executive session in consideration to the “gag” order issued by a Dipolog regional court. Sevilla’s appointment was deferred anew pending a written consent that he will provide full support to his children. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)