Photo Release

March 12, 2024 Taking Public Procurement to the Next Level: After several months of exhaustive consultations, public hearings, and technical working group meetings, Senate Bill No. 2593 or the amendments to R.A. 9184 (Government Procurement Reform Act) was sponsored in plenary by Committee on Finance Chairman Sonny Angara. Dubbed as the New Government Procurement Act (NGPA), the measure seeks to plug the loopholes in the public procurement process by streamlining the procedures, enhancing transparency and exacting greater accountability. In his sponsorship speech, Sen. Angara noted that “Dalawang dekada na ang lumipas at patuloy pa rin humahadlang sa ating pag-asenso ang katiwalian. Kaya sinigurado natin na sa panukalang NGPA pinaiigting natin ang polisiya para solusyunan ang katiwalian.” A LEDAC priority measure and backed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the NGPA will help in restoring the public’s faith in its government.