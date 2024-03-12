Photo Release



Villanueva witnesses signing of Trabaho law IRR: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva witnessed the ceremonial signing of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) Act on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, which he principally sponsored and authored in the Senate. The TPB Act or Republic Act No. 11962, which was signed into law last September 2023, aims to address unemployment and underemployment woes in the country by creating a masterplan that will synergize all government efforts towards a coherent and cohesive employment policy. Together with Villanueva are National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and officials from different government agencies.

VILLANUEVA SINAKSIHAN ANG PAGLAGDA SA TRABAHO LAW IRR: Dumalo si Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva para saksihan ang ceremonial signing ng Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) ng Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) Act ngayong Martes, ika-12 ng Marso 2024, na kanyang inisponsoran at inakda sa Senado. Ang TPB Act o Republic Act No. 11962 na naging batas noong Setyembre 2023 ay naglalayong tugunan ang problema ng unemployment at underemployment sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng paglikha ng isang masterplan para pag-isahin ang lahat ng pagsisikap ng pamahalaan tungo sa pinag-isang employment policy. Kasama ni Villanueva sina National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio Balisacan, Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma at iba pang mga opisyal mula sa iba’t ibang mga ahensya ng pamahalaan.

Speech of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1yDvw7ON208wjLRxjXmc-eu1BNGWwYO7f/view?usp=drivesdk