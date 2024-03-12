Photo Release

March 12, 2024 Competence and unwavering commitment: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. reaffirms the unquestionable competence and unwavering commitment of two ambassadors, six senior officers of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), nine generals, flag and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). Revilla, in his co-sponsorship speech at the Commission on Appointments’ plenary Tuesday, March 12, 2024, expressed his full support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of the diplomats and high-ranking officers of the AFP. “The role you play for our country and our countrymen who are away from home cannot be overemphasized. You are the bridge between us and other nations. You advocate not only for amity and diplomatic relations but more importantly, for the interests of our nation and the welfare of our countrymen,” Revilla said, referring to the foreign affairs officials. “This time we once again salute the immeasurable service delivered and continue to be delivered by our AFP staff in the name of the safety of our citizens and peace in our country. Your bravery, selfless sacrifice and service to the nation truly inspire us all,” he said in Filipino, in recognition of the heroism of the military. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)