Photo Release

March 12, 2024 Creation of Negros Island Region: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito expresses his gratitude to his colleagues for passing on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2507 or An Act Establishing the Negros Island Region with 22 affirmative votes, no negative vote, and zero abstention. During Tuesday’s plenary session March 12, 2024, Ejercito, who sponsored the bill, specifically thanked Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri for putting momentum behind the bill as the principal author. “Mr. President, my dear colleagues, with the passage of this measure, the Negros Island Region or NIR is one step nearer to reality,” Ejercito said. “The idea for this bill was first planted three decades ago. With the approval of this chamber today, it will soon bear fruit,” he added. (Nelson Ortiz/Senate PRIB)