Photo Release

March 12, 2024 BACSEZFA implementation clarified: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III continues his interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2572 or An Act Establishing the Bulacan Airport City Special Economic Zone and Freeport in Bulacan during Tuesday’s plenary session March 12, 2024. Pimentel sought clarification on how Sec. 8 of the bill will be implemented successfully. The senator said the last paragraph of Sec. 8 states that exportation or removal of goods from the territory of the Bulacan ecozone to the other parts of the Philippine territory shall be subject to customs duties and taxes under the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act and other relevant tax laws of the Philippines. “How do we execute this or successfully implement this if the ecozone comprises of two cities and eight municipalities with 550 million square meters and not fenced in?” Pimentel asked. In response, Sen. Grace Poe, sponsor of the bill, admitted that it is a challenge. However, she said the local government units as partners and members of the board will help in supervising and monitoring of the law for its successful implementation. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)