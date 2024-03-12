Photo Release

March 12, 2024 A dream come true: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri lauds the approval of Senate Bill No. 2507, the Negros Island Region Act, on third and final reading Tuesday, March 12, 2024. According to Zubiri, residents from Negros Occidental, including Bacolod, have to go to the Iloilo regional office for the documentation of their papers. He said residents are forced to spend more money when they get stranded in Iloilo during the rainy season or when monsoon strikes the island. He said the same goes for Negros Oriental residents when they go to the regional office in Cebu. “This is a dream come true for all of them. The people of Negros island, together with those in Siquijor, now, at any point in time, when they need to follow up their documentation in the regional offices, will only have to go to Negros which is very close in proximity to all the municipalities and towns. So, I congratulate the sponsor of the bill, the authors and all the members of the Senate who fully supported this,” Zubiri said. As the principal author of the bill, the Senate President said the approval of the bill by his colleagues was a dream come true for him. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)