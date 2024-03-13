Photo Release

March 13, 2024 Right choice to lead DoF: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expresses his full support for the appointment of former Senator Ralph Recto as Secretary of the Department of Finance (DoF). Estrada said that if it were up to him, he would endorse Recto's confirmation immediately. Still, he said, he could only speak for himself considering that he is just one of the members of a collegial body. “As a former National Economic and Development Authority chief, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, and resident economist of the Senate, he is very qualified for the post and knows the ropes of the job,” Estrada said during the meeting of the Committee on Finance of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)