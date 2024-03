Photo Release

March 13, 2024 Recto, 'the man for the job': Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa manifests his support for the Commission on Appointments' (CA) confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto. "I know the man, l know his capabilities, therefore, I conclude, he is the man for the job," Dela Rosa said during the CA's committee hearing on Recto's appointment on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate Social Media Unit)