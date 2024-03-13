Photo Release

March 13, 2024 Revilla steers Recto confirmation: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. presides over the Finance committee meeting of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, March 13, 2024 to deliberate on the ad interim appointment of former Sen. Ralph G. Recto as Secretary of the Department of Finance. “You have undeniably proven yourself over your years of top caliber public service. And your statement today solidifies this and all the more convinces us of how truly qualified and competent you are. When your sound fiscal policy were pushed forward by a numbers man like you, we are confident that we are in good hands,” Revilla said. The Department of Finance under Recto’s helm is in good hands, the senator said. He described the former colleague as a “distinguished individual who possesses the expertise and commitment needed to lead our nation towards economic prosperity and fiscal stability... a highly esteemed public servant, man of exemplary dedication, and an epitome of brilliance and unwavering commitment to public service.” The panel endorsed Recto’s appointment which was later confirmed by the CA in the plenary. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)