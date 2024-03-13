Photo Release

March 13, 2024 Is PH citizenship for sale?: Sen. Pia Cayetano presides over the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing to shed light on reports of unauthorized proliferation and use of government documents by foreign nationals such as certificate of live birth (COLB), passport and tax identification number (TIN). During Wednesday’s hearing March 13, 2024, Cayetano expressed alarm, saying this poses danger and threat to national security. “The question that I am about to raise is Philippine citizenship for sale and how much does it cost to become a Filipino citizen? It is sad that I have to ask that question but that is the effect of what we are seeing -- Philippine citizenship is being sold,” Cayetano said. “It is the state's duty to protect and maintain the integrity and credibility of our passport and travel documents…I hope we can help shed light on this and find solutions,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)