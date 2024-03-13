Photo Release

March 13, 2024 Hontiveros quizzes Recto: Sen. Risa Hontiveros quizzes former Sen. Ralph Recto during the Commission on Appointments’ meeting Wednesday, March 13, 2024 on his ad interim appointment as the secretary of the Department of Finance (DOF). Hontiveros asked Recto to name the differences between his priorities as the current finance secretary and that of his predecessor, former Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno. “I think we can say that we have many similarities. For example, we do not max out the Philippine National Credit Card. It is also important that we reduce the debt to GDP ratio of our country,” Recto replied. He said his position might differ from Diokno’s on 1) free public education since he believes it is very important and should get additional budget 2) the military and uniformed personnel (MUP) pension system, which should be respected by the government and any changes should only be applied to the new recruits and 3) that the curve should not be too steep in lowering the fiscal deficit. “On the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Customs collections, I think that we should not have too many taxes. We know that there is still a big tax gap in BIR and Customs. We can try to improve tax administration efficiency in BIR and Customs,” Recto told Hontiveros. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)