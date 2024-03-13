Photo Release

March 13, 2024 Legarda extols Recto: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda extols the achievements of Sec. Ralph Recto as she co-sponsors the ad interim appointment of the former senator as the head of the Department of Finance. During Wednesday’s plenary session, March 13, 2024 of the Commission on Appointments, Legarda supported the confirmation of Recto, saying: “But beyond the titles and recognitions, Secretary Recto is a man of integrity and unparalleled work ethic. His commitment to inclusive growth, transparent governance, and poverty alleviation has shaped his career as a public servant. In confirming the ad interim appointment of Ralph Recto as the head of the Department of Finance, we are not just selecting a capable leader, we are entrusting the future of our nation's economy to someone who has a keen understanding of economic policies and has a proven track record in crafting legislation that fosters sustainable and inclusive growth.” (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)