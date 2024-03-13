Photo Release

March 13, 2024 Promote the welfare of Filipinos: Sen. Raffy Tulfo expresses his full support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Sec. Ralph Recto as the head of the Department of Finance (DOF) during the Commission on Appointments’ plenary session Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Tulfo said the DOF is tasked to ensure funding of critical government programs that promote the general welfare of our people and the job of the finance secretary must be given to someone who can be trusted by the people. “Secretary Recto, while I do not personally know you, looking at your background as a public servant, particularly your time here in the Senate, you definitely have the credentials to understand and perform the functions required of the Department. But what is crucial to me is your dedication to the Filipino people,” Tulfo said. “And your dedication to public service is enough for me to give my full support for your confirmation,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)