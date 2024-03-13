Photo Release

March 13, 2024 Legacy of intellectual strength: Sen. Cynthia Villar expresses confidence that the visionary approach, intelligence and vast experience of former Sen. Ralph Recto make him the right choice to lead the Department of Finance. During the plenary session of the Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Villar said Recto’s contributions in both the executive and legislative branches have deeply influenced government policies. For instance, during his tenure as chief of the National Economic and Development Authority, he managed to maintain the country’s economic stability amid the global financial crisis. "As he assumes his new role as Secretary of Finance, we look forward to seeing Sec. Recto apply his extensive experience and understanding of the nation’s needs to foster economic policies that will benefit every Filipino,” Villar said (Joseph B. Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)