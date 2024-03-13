Photo Release

March 13, 2024 A visionary economist: Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, in his manifestation of support for the confirmation Wednesday, March 13, 2024 of Sec. Ralph Recto to head the Department of Finance, describes the latter as “the resident numbers guy” and a “visionary economist.” During the Commission on Appointments plenary proceedings for Recto’s confirmation, Villanueva said no appropriations or tax measure was passed without the scrutiny of the nominee. “We are also eager to make positive headway with the department in further aligning our economic policies to create and generate more quality jobs and livelihood opportunities for our fellow Filipinos. This is in line with the recent signing, Mr. President, of the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act No. 11962, or the Trabaho Para sa Bayan Act,” the majority leader said. “Mr. President, we have nothing but great things to say about our dear friend, colleague, brother Secretary Ralph Recto. As he takes the lead as the Secretary of Finance, we look forward to working alongside with him to promote the sound and efficient management of the country's financial resources,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)