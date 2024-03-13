Photo Release

March 13, 2024 A go-to guy in the Senate: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri sponsors the ad interim appointment of former Sen. Ralph Recto as secretary of the Department of Finance during the Commission on Appointments’ plenary Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Zubiri said he supports Recto, a dear friend, true patriot and a former senator, for the post of finance secretary. “When he was in the Senate, Sen. Ralph was the resident numbers guy, not only because he was brilliant at crunching numbers but more importantly because he could see the big picture,” Zubiri said. According to him, Recto was the go-to adviser on the economy, taxes and even in life when he was in the Senate. “This is what we need from our secretary of finance. Someone who has the mind for numbers but whose heart is firmly set for uplifting the lives of our people. Someone who will work not only towards the upward trajectory of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or economy but also ensure that whatever growth rate we achieve as a nation would be felt by our lower income and marginalized sectors as well,” Zubiri added. He congratulated Recto in his confirmation as the secretary of finance, saying he was proud of his former colleague. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)